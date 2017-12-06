Rosenworcel Names Confidential Assistant

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has named a new special advisor and confidential assistant.



Jessica Martinez joins form the House Energy & Commerce Committee Democratic staff, where she had been outreach and member services coordinator.



That will make the second Jessica and former Hill staffer in the office. Rosenworcel was once a top advisor to Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.).



“I am delighted that Jessica is joining my office," said Rosenworcel. "Jessica’s policy expertise, skilled coordination, and background on Capitol Hill will be a welcome addition to my office.”