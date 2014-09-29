Rosenworcel: Let's Incentivize Spectrum Efficiency

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed that the government put up 10 MHz of spectrum as a prize for the first person to come up with a way to make spectrum more efficient by a factor of 50 or 100 over the next decade.

That came in an op ed for the San Jose Mercury co-authored with Marty Cooper, inventor of the cell phone and a big proponent of focusing on making spectrum users more efficient.

"Ten megahertz of spectrum may not sound like much, but it could be sold or leased—and spectrum auctions at the FCC bring in billions. Even a small slice of that revenue represents a pretty sweet incentive," they wrote.

