Rosenworcel FCC Reappointment Approved By Senate Commerce

As expected, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel easily secured reappointement to the FCC.

That came at a Senate Commerce Committee business meeting today Dec. 9. She must still get full Senate confirmation, but that is expected to go without a hitch as well. The committee only took a few seconds to unanimously approve the re-nomination.

The President re-nominated the Democratic commissioner for a new five-year term back in May. Her current term expired in June, but she could serve until the end of 2016 without renomination.

Roseworcel had a nomination hearing in the committee Oct. 28, where she fielded a host of questions (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/washington/rosenworcel-gets-thorou...).

At the time, the senators were generally cordial but pressed her on issue after issue, for which the commissioner had answers at the ready. In fact, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) explicitly praised Rosenworcel's preparation for the hearing and her ability to provide facts and figures, on everything from connected cars to broadband in schools—without notes.

The committee is Rosenworcel's old stomping grounds. She was a top aide to former Commerce chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.).

“Congratulations to Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel on receiving the unanimous Senate Commerce Committee vote reappointing her for a new term at the FCC," said FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. "Jessica’s commitment to public service, commitment to tackling important issues and focus on improving Americans’ lives through better access to technology have been assets to the Commission. I look forward to her reconfirmation by the full Senate.”

“I am pleased to see the Senate Commerce Committee unanimously approved and reported favorably to the U.S. Senate the nomination of Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel," said Republican Commissioner Michael O'Rielly. "While she is certainly a fierce advocate for her positions, we have been able to find common ground and work together on a number of issues, and I deeply respect her views, even when I occasionally disagree. I look forward to continuing to work with my friend in the future.”