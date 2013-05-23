Rosenworcel: FCC Needs to Release Band Plan By Third Quarter

In a speech to the CTIA convention in Las Vegas on Wednesday

laying out her view of some incentive auctions priorities and deadlines,

Democratic commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said that the FCC should have its

band plan for combining broadcasters and wireless operators in place by the

third quarter of this year.

"All good deliberations must come to an end," she

told the group in outlining what she called "Ten Ideas for Spectrum Right

Now."

The FCC has just sought comment on some variations on that

band plan, including one offered up by wireless companies and

broadcasters, though it is one with which the FCC's Wireless Bureau has issues.

According

to her prepared text, Rosenworcel did not weigh in on any of the plans.

Among her other "ideas": Rosenworcel said the FCC

should, by the end of the year, share its methodology for repacking stations after

the auction.

"This will give broadcasters a better chance to assess

the opportunities and impacts of the incentive auction," she said.

Rosenworcel said the FCC should also signal now that it will hold the incentive

auction in fourth quarter 2014.

And taking a page from her former boss and

former FCC commissioner Mike Copps, Rosenworcel has proposed a series of four

public hearings on the FCC's upcoming incentive auctions.

"We welcome Commissioner Roserworcel's call for a working group on international issues and a series of FCC expert hearings to drill down on the open questions," said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton.