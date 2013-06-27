Rosenworcel: FCC Needs to Reach Out to Top-Market Broadcasters

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said that the FCC should hold a series of public hearings and reach out to broadcasters in the top 30 markets in order to make sure its incentive auction process is as transparent as possible and that outreach is targeted to where the mobile broadband need is greatest.

That came in comments on the FCC's status report on those auctions at its public meeting Thursday. She also reiterated her desire that the FCC produce a band plan by the end of the third quarter. While the FCC wants a variable band plan in which stations and wireless companies could be using the same or adjacent channels in different markets, broadcasters have called for more separation to prevent potential interference.

"We are grateful to commissioner Rosenworcel for her suggestion of public hearings to address issues such as how initial prices for broadcasters will be established and how the forward and reverse auctions will relate to each other," said Preston Padden, executive director, Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition, following the presentation.