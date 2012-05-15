Rosenworcel:FCC Has Twin Responsibilities to Congress, Public

Witnesses at Hill hearings are routinely asked

to summarize their prepared testimony in the interests of time. That will not

be necessary with new Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, who

plans to offer only brief opening remarks at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing

Wednesday.

The hearing is chaired by her former boss, Jay

Rockefeller (D-W.Va.). As his top telecom adviser, she has already provided the

committee with her take on key telecom issues over the past five years, but the

brevity stems instead from the fact that she will have only been a

commissioner for a little over two days when she testifies.

According to a copy of those remarks, she will

give a shout out to incentive auctions and the FCC's history of delivering the

goods -- raising $50 billion for the treasury. She also says she is confident

that the "right mix of engineering and economics," the incentive

auctions can follow in that tradition and, so long as the FCC follows the law,

be "fair to all stakeholders."

That law includes the requirement that

broadcasters not be forced to participate.

She says that the FCC should exercise

regulatory humility when it comes to technological change and have a respect

for the power of that technology to "invert what we think we know." However,

she says there are other "enduring values" that aren't on the table

for inversion:

"Public safety is paramount. Universal

service means that everyone in this country, no matter who they are or where

they live, should have access to first-rate communications services.

Competition inspires private sector investment and drives the development of

more innovative services at lower cost. And consumer protection is always in

the public interest," she says. "[I]t is the duty of this agency to

listen to the Congress and be responsible to the American people."

Spoken like the former aide and spiritual heir

to the commissioner who preceded her in that chair, Michael Copps.