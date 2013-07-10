Rosenworcel: E-rate Rulemaking Imminent

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel signaled on Wednesday that the

commission would likely be launching its revamp of the E-rate program next

week.

That came at the Minority Media and Telecommunications

Council's annual Access to Capital Conference in Washington, where she and commissioner

Ajit Pai were being interviewed at the annual FCC breakfast. (Chairwoman Mignon

Clyburn, the first female minority chair, could not attend because she was

presiding over a workshop on inmate calling services, according to a

spokesperson.)

E-Rate is the FCC mandate to provide affordable access to

cutting-edge telecommunications service to schools and libraries, with that

subsidy coming out of the Universal Service Fund.

Rosenworcel's former boss, Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.),

was instrumental in creating the program, and Rosenworcelhas long stumped for the need to expand and revise the program. She said

again Tuesday that there should be bandwidth goals -- calling for 100% school

access to 100 Mbps by 2015, and one gig by the end of the decade -- and that

giving every student access to first class communications was a civil rights

issue.

Commissioner Pai said he agreed the program needed

revamping, and said his goal was to move the focus from bureaucracy to

targeting and tailoring it to the needs of individual students. Both he and

Rosenworcel indicated they would have more to say on the subject next week.

PresidentObama has also made getting high-speed broadband to schools and libraries apriority, and called on the FCC to leverage the E-rate subsidy to get that

done.

MMTC president David Honig said Tuesday that

would be one of that groups priorities as well.