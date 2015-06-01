Rose to Get Cronkite Award

Charlie Rose, anchor of CBS This Morning and host of PBS' Charlie Rose The Week, will receive the Walter Cronkite Award, named for the iconic CBS Evening News anchor, from Arizona State University.

Rose will get the award at a ceremony Oct. 19 in Phoenix. His CBS credits extend well beyond This Morning. From 1984 to 1990, Rose was anchor of Nightwatch, CBS' first late-night newscast, where he won an Emmy for interviewing convicted killer Charles Manson. He was also was a correspondent for 60 Minutes II from 1999 to 2005.

“I treasure this honor the way I cherish the life of Walter Cronkite,” Rose said in a statement. “What I loved about his life was his passion for all things in life, including sailing. His journalism went far beyond the headlines to include the same range of curiosity I pursue from politics to people, from science to space, and always the story..."

The award is given out by Arizona State's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications.