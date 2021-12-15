Roku Sets December 24 Debut for Russo Bros. Series ‘Slugfest’ Created for Quibi

Roku said a previously unreleased series executive produced by the Russo Brothers for Quibi, Slugfest, about the rivalry between Marvel and DC Comics, will start streaming on the Roku Channel on December 24.

Roku has gotten into the original programing game by acquiring the rights to the shows produced for Quibi, the short-form mobile oriented subscription service that raised billions of dollars in Hollywood to produce star-studded content, but quickly went out of business.

Roku also acquired the company that produces This Old House and leaked plans to produce 50 original shows over the next two years.

Narrated by Kevin Smith, Slugfest has 10 episodes that are each 8 to 10 minutes long.

“After watching Slugfest, even the most die-hard superhero fans will gain a newfound perspective on how one competitive relationship shaped fandom culture into what it is today,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Roku’s head of alternative originals and a former Quibi exec.

“Collaborating with the Russo Brothers to tell the backstory behind one of the most epic creative battles in the history of Hollywood was an incredible experience and we can’t wait to share this story with audiences on The Roku Channel,” Tanenbaum said.”

Slugfest is executive produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who directed the Marvel films Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Engame.

“Audiences will leave Slugfest with a whole new of understanding of how the rivalry between two creative powerhouses shaped the iconic storylines and characters that fans around the world have come to know and love. We’re thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel to unpack the fascinating, but untold, history behind the most well-known competition in comics,” the Russo Brothers said.

Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce served as directors. Producers include Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl, Nick Gilhool and Jen Casey. The series was created in partnership with AGBO. ■