Roku Channel Ditches 35 Shows Including 'Reno 911!' and a Bunch of Those Quibi Series You Were Kind of Sort of Interested in But Never Watched (Complete List)

In addition to conducting its second round of layoffs in the last six months and closing some of its regional offices, Roku also announced that it's pulling 35 shows off its FAST, the Roku Channel, to save on royalties, taxes and other expenses.

The programming exodus is replete with shows it acquired in a $100 million fire sale held by Quibi in May 2021, just after Jeffrey Katzenberg's ill-fated mobile-first streaming service waived the white flag.

Those include Most Dangerous Game, starring Christopher Waltz, and Wireless, another thriller starring Tye Sheridan.

But there other notable refugees, including off-Comedy Central reruns of Reno 911!. (The full list is below.)

Roku shares spiked around 10% in the immediate aftermath of the cuts on Wednesday, which the company attributed to a slowdown in ad sales. However, by end-of-day trading on Thursday, they descended to the point of being virtually flat with pre-announcement trading.

Here's that list:

About Face

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Barkitecture

Benedict Men

Big Rad Wolf

Cup of Joe

Dishmantled

Dummy

Elba vs. Block

Eye Candy

Fierce Queens

The Fugitive

Gayme Show

Gone Mental with Lior

Iron Sharpens Iron

Let’s Roll With Tony Greenhand

Memory Hole

Most Dangerous Game

Moving the Needle With Dr. Woo

Murder House Flip

Murder Unboxed

The Newsreader

Nice One!

Panhandle

Reno 911!

Run This City

The Sauce

Singled OutSlip

Squeaky Clean

The Stranger

Surprise We’re Pregnant

Survive

Wireless

You Ain’t Got These