Roku Channel Ditches 35 Shows Including 'Reno 911!' and a Bunch of Those Quibi Series You Were Kind of Sort of Interested in But Never Watched (Complete List)
Trims are part of a broader cost-cutting move that includes layoffs and office closures. Wall Street was (momentarily) pleased
In addition to conducting its second round of layoffs in the last six months and closing some of its regional offices, Roku also announced that it's pulling 35 shows off its FAST, the Roku Channel, to save on royalties, taxes and other expenses.
The programming exodus is replete with shows it acquired in a $100 million fire sale held by Quibi in May 2021, just after Jeffrey Katzenberg's ill-fated mobile-first streaming service waived the white flag.
Those include Most Dangerous Game, starring Christopher Waltz, and Wireless, another thriller starring Tye Sheridan.
But there other notable refugees, including off-Comedy Central reruns of Reno 911!. (The full list is below.)
Roku shares spiked around 10% in the immediate aftermath of the cuts on Wednesday, which the company attributed to a slowdown in ad sales. However, by end-of-day trading on Thursday, they descended to the point of being virtually flat with pre-announcement trading.
Here's that list:
About Face
The Andy Cohen Diaries
Barkitecture
Benedict Men
Big Rad Wolf
Cup of Joe
Dishmantled
Dummy
Elba vs. Block
Eye Candy
Fierce Queens
The Fugitive
Gayme Show
Gone Mental with Lior
Iron Sharpens Iron
Let’s Roll With Tony Greenhand
Memory Hole
Most Dangerous Game
Moving the Needle With Dr. Woo
Murder House Flip
Murder Unboxed
The Newsreader
Nice One!
Panhandle
Reno 911!
Run This City
The Sauce
Singled OutSlip
Squeaky Clean
The Stranger
Surprise We’re Pregnant
Survive
Wireless
You Ain’t Got These
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!