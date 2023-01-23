Roku Channel Acquires Exclusive U.S. Rights to BBC Alien Invasion Comedy 'We Are Not Alone'

Continuing to arrange programming events on a content budget approximately 1/16th the size of Netflix’s, The Roku Channel on Friday will host the exclusive U.S. premiere of U.K. TV film comedy We Are Not Alone.

Created and produced by the creative team behind hit U.K. TV show Ghosts and distributed globally by BBC Studios, We Are Not Alone is set in an Earth that’s been invaded by consternated aliens, haplessly trying to enslave the human race as they struggle to figure out our odd quirks and decisions.

The film, which successfully premiered on UKTV's Dave Channel, stars Declan Baxter, Joe Thomas, Vicki Pepperdine, Mike Wozniak, Georgia May Foote, Amanda Abbington and Bruce Mackinnon.

“It has become increasingly clear that comedy has no borders, and We Are Not Alone is truly out-of-this-world," said Colin Davis, Roku's head of scripted originals.

The lion's share of Roku Channel's $1 billion annual content budget is controlled by the unscripted side of its originals business, overseen by Dave Eilenberg. However, Roku takes its shots at scripted, such as last year's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, when the economics allows.

Roku, which reports Q4 earnings on Feb. 13, said in its third-quarter letter to shareholders (opens in new tab) that viewing on The Roku Channel was up 90% year over year.