Roku Adds Food and Home Destinations to Home Screen

Roku said it has added destinations for food and home programming to its home screen, making it easier for viewers to find content in those genres.

All Things Food and All Things Home will feature streaming programs from free and subscription services, premium subscriptions and Roku originals.

“The foodies in my life devour the whole genre — one night, it’s Roku’s Great American Baking Show, the next, all things Gordon Ramsay, Chopped, and so much more. Similarly, the home and garden lovers never stop at one source for tips and inspiration,” Roku Media president Charlie Collier said. “Now all passionate food and home lovers can get everything they need with All Things Food and All Things Home, all in one place: Roku. We reach nearly half of the broadband households in the U.S., with hundreds of options across every popular TV brand, in the genres viewers love. So pull up your favorite designer’s chair, grab your favorite bite, and let Roku be your host to All Things you love.”

Roku previously created destinations for live TV and sports.

In a recent survey commissioned by Roku, 64% of streaming consumers said that if they were searching for something new to watch, they would base a search on genre, and nearly three in four (73%) said they are spending too much time trying to find new content to watch.