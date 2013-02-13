Rogers Reintroduces Cybersecurity Bill

As promised, Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), chairman of the House

Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and ranking member C.A. Dutch

Ruppersberger (D-Md.), reintroduced their cybersecurity information sharing

bill, which passed in the House last session.

H.R. 624, the Cyber Intelligence and Sharing Protection Act,

is identical to their Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act (H.R. 3523)

which passed the House 248-168 last April before running into a Senate

controlled by Democrats favoring a bill with cybersecurity guidelines

Republicans feared would morph into mandates.

H.R. 624 paves the way for more info sharing of classified

government info, sharing of threat info among ISPs and other industry players

or with the government on a voluntary basis, and provides liability protection

for that sharing.

The bill, then and now, has widespread industry support.

"By removing the current legal barriers to information sharing and

establishing the appropriate safeguards for the use of such information,"

said National Cable and Telecommunications Association President Michael Powell

in a letter to Rogers and Ruppersberger. "The nation's critical

infrastructure owners and operators and others within the Internet ecosystem

can better protect our national security and economy."

"Recent attacks on The New York Times, The Wall Street

Journal and the Federal Reserve highlight the pressing need to enhance

America's ability to address cyber-threats," said CTIA: The Wireless

Association CEO Steve Largent. "Our members are committed to helping, but

they need the government to be a willing partner to share intelligence and develop

solutions to protect our consumers and our networks."

"CTIA welcomes the introduction of the Rogers-Ruppersberger

bill because Congress can help facilitate this collaboration by enacting a

sensible framework to enable information sharing and provide appropriate

liability protections. This bipartisan bill does that and CTIA urges the

Congress to act quickly to make it law."

"Cybersecurity is a critically important issue for American

consumers, businesses and the overall U.S. economy," said AT&T

executive VP Tim McKone in a statement. "AT&T supports the Cyber

Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act, bipartisan legislation which provides

legal certainty for the sharing of information on cyber threats as a part of an

effective cyber-defense strategy."

Verizon echoed those sentiments. "Verizon supports

legislation that boosts ongoing cybersecurity efforts and promotes the sharing

of cyberthreat information among communications companies and federal agencies,

provides appropriate liability protections and consumer privacy safeguards, and

achieves greater cybersecurity without technology mandates or prescriptive

rules," said senior VP Peter Davidson. "It's important that communications

infrastructure providers retain the flexibility to implement all measures available

to them to secure their networks and protect their customers.