Rogers to Reintroduce Cybersecurity Bill

Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), chairman of the House Permanent

Select Committee on Intelligence, and ranking member C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger

(D-Md.), will reintroduce their cybersecurity bill on Wednesday.

Cableand telco operators backed the bill, which emphasized information

threat sharing, but it was not supported by most Democrats, who backed

legislation seeking cybersecurity best-practice guidelines.

The bill is identical to last year's bill, which passed the

Republican-controlled House 248 to 168.

The bill allows the federal government to share classified

threat info with the private sector, allows businesses to share info with the

government and provides liability protection for sharing that info. The bill

also has protections for privacy and civil liberties.

"This is clearly not a theoretical threat -- the recent

spike in advanced cyber-attacks against the banks and newspapers makes that

crystal clear," said Rogers in a statement. "American businesses are

under siege."

The president has threatened to issue an executive order on

cybersecurity following the inability to come to agreement in the last

Congress. He is still expected to do so, according to sources, but it may be

general enough in scope for ISPs to live with.