Rogers: Cybersecurity Bill Is Being Changed to Address Some White House Concerns

Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), chairman of the House

Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said Monday that his cybersecurity

bill has been changed to address some of the concerns of the White House and

privacy advocates. But on the same conference call with reporters, bill

co-sponsor C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) said that the White House was not

yet backing the bill.

H.R.

624, the Cyber Intelligence and Sharing Protection Act, is almost identical to

their Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act (H.R. 3523) which passed

the House 248-168 last April before running into a Senate controlled by

Democrats favoring a bill with cybersecurity guidelines Republicans feared

would morph into mandates.

Rogers said that they

remained "wide open" to constructive suggestions to help

"clarify" the bill, and have incorporated those into the changes,

with more likely to come. H.R. 624 paves the way for more info sharing of

classified government info, sharing of threat info among ISPs and other

industry players or with the government on a voluntary basis, and provides

liability protection for that sharing.

Rogers said they have had

productive conversations with the White House, and that the improvements they

will introduce at markup "address several of the administration's concerns.

We plan to keep talking and moving toward a consensus that will allow us to get

the bill signed into law."

Ruppersberger

added that the White House "was still not behind our bill," but they

are working on it to try to address their issues. "Congress needs to act

now," he said.

The

key changes, the legislators said Monday, are that the bill now makes it

explicit that shared information can only be used to identify the online cyber

threat, not for marketing and other uses privacy advocates had feared would

ensue. He said that was to counter the "misperception" that private

sector companies would use the info for non-cybersecurity uses.

The

chages also include striking national security language, further narrowing the

authorized use of info shared by the private sector. He said the issue may need

to be addressed further down the line, but that it was not worth holding up the

bill over.

The

bill also makes clear that companies are not allowed to "hack back"

to recover information stolen from them; that personal information is not being

passed to the government beyond what is "necessary to understand the

cyberthreat"; and that there will be plenty of oversight, including by

privacy offices of individual government agencies.

Rogers said the definitions

in the bill will provide for narrow authorities and will not leave room for

abuse. "It is clear when you read the bill that this is not a surveillance

bill. It does not allow the NSA to plug into domestic networks."

Asked

whether he expected the White House to support the bill, Rogers said: "We are

closer" on some issues, "and haven't gotten close on others." He

said they continue to have a working dialog.

Ruppersberger

said that the main issue is that both he and Rogers are willing to make changes

and negotiate because the threat of cyber attacks is only growing.