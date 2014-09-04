Rockefeller Will Seek Info on Hacked Celebrity Accounts

In the wake of reports about possible data breaches at Home Depot and the hacking of celebrity Apple iCloud accounts, Sen. Jay Rockefeller says he will be investigating both.

Rockefeller (D-W Va.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, said Thursday that in the wake of those repots, he was going to ask Home Depot to provide his staff a briefing on the details of their internal investigations into the breaches, as he did with Target, Neiman Marcus and Snapchat of their breaches.

He also said that given the iCloud attacks — nude photos were taken and posted — he would be asking Apple for a briefing on the security protocols on its cloud databases.

