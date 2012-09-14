Rockefeller: White House Confirms It's Exploring Cybersecurity Executive Order

John Brennan, assistant to the President for

Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, issued a letter to Sen. Jay Rockefeller

(D-W.Va.), where he confirmed the White House is exploring

a cybersecurity executive order, according to a copy of the

letter released by Rockefeller.

"Following

congressional inaction, the President is determined to use existing executive

branch authorities to protect our nation against cyber threats," including

"exploring an executive order to direct executive branch departments and

agencies to secure the nation's critical infrastructure by working with the

private sector."

After

the Senate failed to vote on a cybersecurity bill, the White House drew calls

from some Democrats, including Rockefeller, to step in and mandate cybersecurity protection measures given

that both sides agreed attacks from hackers, hacktivists and state sponsored

entities was an ongoing threat.

Brennan

said in his letter that he agreed with Rockefeller that cybersecurity

guidelines to protect everything from airports to "national broadcast

systems" should be worked out between government and industry.

Brennan

said that even if an executive order is issued, comprehensive legislation is

still needed. "Executive branch actions under existing authorities cannot

alter the reality that the United States Government will continue to be

hamstrung by outdated and inadequate statutory authorities that the legislation

would have addressed.

The

White House supported a primarily Democrat-backed Cybersecurity Act of 2012

that Republicans countered was overly regulatory. Their bill, the SECURE IT

Act, focused on information sharing rather than government/industry guidelines

that Republicans argued would morph into government mandates.