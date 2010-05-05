Rockefeller, Waxman Tell FCC to Keep Title II On Table

A pair of powerful legislators have advised the FCC not to

rule out Title II classification of broadband.

In the wake of reports FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski may

be leaning toward not reclassifying broadband as a Title II common carrier

service subject to access regulations, the chairs of the two key congressional

committees overseeing the commission want to make sure that option is not off

the table.

In a letter to the chairman Wednesday (May 5), Senate

Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) and House Energy &

Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) said "the commission

should consider all viable options," to clarify its regulatory authority

over network management in the wake of the BitTorrent court decision

questioning that authority.

"This includes a change in classification, provided

that doing so entails a light regulatory touch, with appropriate use of

forbearance authority," the legislators said.

The pair are concerned both about the FCC's proposed

expansion and codification of network neutrality principles and its ability to

implement key elements of the national broadband plan.

"We want the agency to use all of its existing authority to

protect consumers and pursue the broad objectives of the National Broadband

Plan," they wrote.

But they added a caveat that the FCC should take a "light" regulatory touch in using that Title II authority, including exercising "appropriate use of forbearance authority," which allows it to essentially not apply some elements of Title II.

They suggest that reclassification could be a near-term

solution, though it would still likely take many months and would be almost

certainly challenged in court. In the long-term, both said they were willing to

write laws creating a new regulatory framework.

The federal appeals court in D.C. last month held the FCC

had not justified its authority to regulate Comcast's network management/impeding

of BitTorrent file uploads.

"Chairman Waxman and Chairman Rockefeller

are absolutely correct in their advice that the Federal Communications

Commission should use all viable options including a change in

classification with a light regulatory touch to protect consumers and advance

the goals of the National Broadband Plan," said Public Knowledge President Gigi

Sohn. "This letter makes clear that Congressional leadership considers

reclassification as an accepted option to be part of any Commission

consideration of broadband authority."