Rockefeller, Waxman 'Disappointed' In Verizon

The top Democrats on the House and Senate Commerce

Committees, which oversee the FCC, Friday said they were 'disappointed' that

Verizon had chosen to challenge the FCC's new network neutrality rules in

court.

"Verizon has the legal right to do this, but we are

disappointed that they filed suit," said Senate Commerce Committee Chair

Jay Rockefeller and ranking House Energy & Commerce Committee member Henry

Waxman in a joint statement. "We support the FCC's efforts because they

will protect consumers and provide companies with the certainty they need to

make investments in our growing digital economy."

Their opposite numbers on the Republican side of the aislegave a shout-out Thursday afternoon to the telco after it told a D.C.

federal appeals court that the FCC's expansion and codification of network

neutrality guidelines was an unconstitutional, arbitrary and capricious

regulatory overreach that the court should reject, as it did the FCC's finding

that Comcast's blocking of BitTorrent file uploads violated those

guidelines.