Rockefeller Tees Up Online Video Hearing

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) has scheduled a

hearing for April 24 on the migration of video from traditional TV to online,

whether that is the future of content delivery and whether that could mean

lower prices for consumers.

"It

will examine the role that disruptive technologies play in facilitating this

transition, and the business and legal models that foster the growth of this

sector," according to Rockefeller's office.

The

hearing comes on the heels of the FCC's request for comment on the definition

of "multichannel video provider" and "channel" and whether an online video

provider should be subject to the same obligations and responsibilities -- program

access and carriage requirements, and must-carry -- as traditional video

providers.

"Everything

about television is changing," said Chairman Rockefeller in a statement.

"People are watching all sorts of programs on an assortment of platforms, at

different times of the day or night and without the traditional boundaries of

television channels. The digital age is fusing the television screen with the

computer screen and it's important to explore this topic. I want to focus this

hearing on what these changes mean for consumers, especially in rural areas,

and if this evolution of video can bring them higher quality content at lower

rates."