Rockefeller Takes To Floor ToPush For Public SafetyBill

Senator Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) took to the Senate

floor Thursday to argue for action on his bill to create a public safety first

responder network by giving them the D block of spectrum and fund it with some

of the proceeds from auction of spectrum, including from broadcasters, to the

wireless industry. It would also include incentive auction authority allowing

the FCC to compensate broadcasters for moving off.

The FCC favors auctioning the D block for a shared

public-private model, but FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has said that he

would would accept whatever solution got the network funded and built

as expeditiously as possible.

There was no floor action on the bill (S. 28, the Public

Safety Spectrum and Wireless Innovation Act.), which has yet to be voted on in

committee, but Rockefeller wanted to make the point that Friday marks exactly

six months until the 10th anniversary of 9/11, where firefighters' inability to

communicate cost lives.

"With that historic date approaching, I think that it is

important that we honor the tremendous bravery of all public safety

officials. Our police. Our firefighters. Our emergency medical

technicians. And the countless others who fought that day to keep us

safe-and who work every day to protect us from harm," he said.

"The best and simplest way to honor them is to make sure we

are giving them the tools they need to be successful, to be safe and to do

their job in a way that does not expose them to needless dangers. Right

now, we're not doing that. When it comes to public safety communications, these

everyday heroes don't have the networks they need.

Rockefeller said the bill needed to get approved before that

10th anniversary, saying it was not a Republican or Democratic issue, but

simply "the right thing to do."