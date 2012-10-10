Rockefeller Seeks Info From Online Data Brokers

The chairman of the powerful Senate Commerce

Committee has sent letters to Reed-Elsevier (Lexis-Nexis), Spokeo, Experian and

a half dozen other data brokers seeking detailed info on how they compile and

sell consumer information.

"Collecting,

storing and selling information about Americans raises all types of questions

that require careful scrutiny," said Rockefeller. "While these practices may

offer some benefits to consumers, they deserve to know what's being collected

about them and how companies profit from their information," Rockefeller

said in a statement Wednesday.

As

like is increasingly lived online, from buying products to planning trips to

researching medical conditions, to working, to connecting with friends and

loved ones, Rockefeller is concered about how much of that will be available

for downloading by others and the size of the digital footprint will be, a path

that could be potentially damaging if improperly tracked.

Rockefeller

pointed to increased scrutiny on industry practices by the media and Federal

Trade Commission, and the FTC's proposal in March for legislation to give

consumers more control of data broker information. He also cited several

high-profile data breaches in seeking answers to the following questions. 1)

What data do you collect? How granular is it? 3) How do you get it? 4) Who uses

it and for what?.

He

wants a draft of data,

and he wants it by Nov. 2.

The

letter comes a day after the Digital Advertising Alliance said it would not

require its members to honor do not track requests from Microsoft Explore 10's

new browser-based do-not-track regime because it is the browser's default

setting, not simply an option.

Rockefeller

recently told FTC Chair John Leibowitz that he believes DAA's self-regulatorymechanisms have failed.

Rockefeller

has introduced Do Not Track legislation, which would give the FTC moreauthority to enforce a DNT regime.