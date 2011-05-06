Rockefeller Seeks Co-Sponsors For Spectrum Bill

Senate Commerce

Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) is trying to drum up co-sponsors

for a "bipartisan" version of his incentive auction bill (S. 28),

which he is working on with ranking member Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Tex.).

Rockefeller says the

bill is his highest priority for the committee. It would authorize broadcasters

to be paid to give up spectrum so that some of the proceeds could go to

building and maintaining an interoperable broadband emergency communications

network. The bill would allocate the 10 mHz of D Block spectrum to public

safety, rather than auctioning it, as currently law now requires.

Rockefeller wants to

mark up the bill, The Public Safety Spectrum and Wireless Innovation Act, by

the end of the month and get it passed before the 9/11 anniversary. Not doing

so would put a spotlight on the lack of action on one of the

9/11 Commission's recommendations. "Senator Hutchison and I both

strongly believe that it is critical to provide this network to public safety

before the tenth anniversary of 9/11," he said in a dear colleague letter

a copy of which was obtained by B&C/Multi. "I invite you to join me in

cosponsoring this important legislation."