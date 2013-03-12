Rockefeller: Schools Need 1 Gigabit-per-second Broadband Speeds

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) said Tuesday

that every school should have 1 gbps broadband speeds, and he sees no reason

why they shouldn't all be wi-fi hotspots as well.

In

his opening statement for Tuesday's FCC oversight hearing, he said the FCC's

E-rate subsidy program for schools and libraries, which Rockefeller

co-authored, could drive that effort.

"Simply

put, we need to create E-Rate 2.0. We need to fund and adapt E-Rate to

meet the needs of a data-driven society," he said, echoing -- or

foreshadowing -- similar comments by FCC Commissioner

Jessica Rosenworcel, who was Rockefeller's top telecom aide. "And, if

every coffee shop in America can offer wireless connectivity,

then surely every school in America should be able to

offer it as well," said Rockefeller. "We owe our children

this."

Rockefeller

directed his challenge to ISPs as well as the government. "Today, I urge

the FCC and industry to join me in an effort to make sure that every child in America has a bright future."

Rockefeller

also talked in his statement about what he said should be the driving principle

behind incentive auctions. "[I]t must maximize the resources available for

the construction of

a nationwide, interoperable broadband network for first responders."

That

priority comes as no surprise since Rockefeller -- with Rosenworcel's help -- was

instrumental in crafting the legislation that authorized the auction to pay for

the network.

He

also wants the FCC to get moving. "I urge the Commission to move forward

on an aggressive timetable to get this proceeding done," he said. The FCC

is expected to vote on a final framework by summer, and has targeted the

auction by the end of 2014.