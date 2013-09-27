Rockefeller Schedules Vote On FCC Nominee O'Rielly

Sen. Jay

Rockefeller (D-W. Va.),

chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, has scheduled a vote Oct. 3 on

the nomination of Michael O'Rielly to succeed Republican Commissioner Robert

McDowell.

He is

expected to have no trouble securing that

approval, after which he can be paired

with FCC chairman nominee Tom Wheeler for a full Senate vote-Wheeler has

already been approved by the committee.

Also

scheduled for a vote Oct. 3 is

Democratic Federal Trade Commission nominee Terrell McSweeny.

The FCC is currently down from five

members to three, the fewest it can have. The FTC is at four, also down from five.