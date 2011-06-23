Rockefeller Schedules Privacy/DataSecurity Hearing
The Senate Commerce Committee has
slated a hearing on privacy and data security for June 29.
Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller
(D- W. van.) has already held multiple hearings on privacy and has teed up
cybersecurity
and do-not-track legislation.
The chairman has also pushed the
Federal Trade Commission to do more about protecting kids' privacy in an era of
exploding mobile apps.
No witnesses have been announced
for the hearing.
The issues of online privacy
protection and cybersecurity have drawn a lot of attention on the Hill and in
the Administration, including a proposed data security legislative package from
the latter and a raft of hearings and bills from the former. The FTC and
Justice are both pushing industry to give online users more control of the
sharing of their online information, with both suggesting the government will
need to oversee that self-regulatory regime.
