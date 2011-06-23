Rockefeller Schedules Privacy/DataSecurity Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee has

slated a hearing on privacy and data security for June 29.

Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller

(D- W. van.) has already held multiple hearings on privacy and has teed up

cybersecurity

and do-not-track legislation.

The chairman has also pushed the

Federal Trade Commission to do more about protecting kids' privacy in an era of

exploding mobile apps.

No witnesses have been announced

for the hearing.

The issues of online privacy

protection and cybersecurity have drawn a lot of attention on the Hill and in

the Administration, including a proposed data security legislative package from

the latter and a raft of hearings and bills from the former. The FTC and

Justice are both pushing industry to give online users more control of the

sharing of their online information, with both suggesting the government will

need to oversee that self-regulatory regime.