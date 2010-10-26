Rockefeller Requests Info On Privacy Breaches From Facebook, MySpace

Hill fallout continues from a report

that Facebook and MySpace had transferred users personal information to

marketing firms and other third parties without their knowledge.

The

Wall Street Journal reported that tens of millions were affected by

third-party applications that gathered personally identifiable information on

users.

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), who has pushed

for stronger online privacy protections, Tuesday asked Facebook CEO

Mark Zuckerberg and MySpace President Michael Jones for more

information about the breaches, saying they raised serious questions about

enforcing their own privacy policies.

Among the questions Rockefeller wants answered are

what other breaches there have been, what penalties are imposed on third

parties who violate the sites' privacy policies, and, in the case of MySpace,

why it says it can't control how third parties control or use information when

other sites do.

"I fully intend to conduct oversight and

formulate strong public policy that protects the privacy of American

consumers," said Rockefeller to each executive.

Rockefeller's request follows a similar one by Reps. Joe Barton(R-Tex.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.), co-chairs of the House Privacy Caucus, last

week, giving the companies until Oct. 27 to respond.