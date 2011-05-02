Rockefeller Pushes For Safety Net Bill in Wake Of bin LadenKilling

Add Senator Jay Rockefeller (D- W.Va.) to those using the

death of 9/11 terrorist Osama bin Laden as a teaching moment about the

need for action on an interoperable public safety network.

Echoing public safety officials,

Rockefeller Monday (May 2) put in a plug for action on his bill, S. 28, which

would give spectrum to first responders and pay for the network with some of

the proceeds from an auction of spectrum, including broadcast, for wireless

broadband.

"The events of the last 24 hours have put the losses

suffered 10 years ago by fire fighters, police and other first responders back

on the front page," he said, using that as an opportunity to link that

event to his bill. "This country owes these American heroes for making the

ultimate sacrifice. Our public safety officials are always there for us and we

have to be there for them. Lives were likely lost in the World

Trade Center

tragedy because of poor communications. First responders in this country

deserve a national interoperable communications network-just as the 9/11

Commission recommended. We should vote on legislation to set aside spectrum and

provide the resources for a nationwide public safety communications

network."

The goal of Rockefeller and others is to get a bill passed

by September and before the 10th anniversary of the attacks would put a

spotlight on in action on what was one of the 9/11 Commission's recommendations

for helping prevent future such attacks.

In the wake of Bin Laden's killing by U.S.

forces this week, New York, for

example, is on high alert for retaliation by his followers.