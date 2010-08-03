Rockefeller Pushes FCC To Reform USF

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller is pushing the

FCC to reform the Universal Service Fund. In some ways he is preaching to the

choir.

Reform of the fund was one of the first elements of the National

Broadband Plan unveiled by the FCC under Chairman Julius Genachowski. But

Rockefeller injected a very personal sense of urgency in a letter Aug. 2 to the

chairman.

He cited the April explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine in

his home state that killed 29 people. He said the explosion exposed a

"troubling lack of communications facilities in rural communities."

He made a similar point to the chairman in an oversight hearing on thebroadband plan earlier this year.

Rockefeller said the disaster might be unique to mining states,

but similar disasters like floods, hurricanes, tornadoes or terrorist acts can

be worsened by "inadequate communications infrastructure."

Rockefeller said that while the law directs the FCC to provide

rural areas with telecom and information access that is reasonably comparable

to urban areas, "the current system has missed the mark,"

shortchanging residents of his state and elsewhere and failing to provide

the service that the law requires.

The problem has been exacerbated, he said, by an FCC system based

on the size and regulatory classification of the carrier rather than the area.

Rep. Rick Boucher (R-Va.) two weeks ago introduced a bill toreform the fund.