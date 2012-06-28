Rockefeller: Privacy Self-Regulation Is One-Sided

At a Senate Commerce Committee hearing, The Need for Privacy

Protections: Is Industry Self-Regulation Adequate?, advertisers took aim at

Microsoft's decision to make do-not-track a default setting in its new browser.

Bob Liodice, president of the Association of National

Advertisers, said in a testimony that the "unilateral decision" by

one browser company could cause confusion and would "profoundly, adversely

impact the broad array of advertising-supported services they currently widely

use."

Under pressure from the administration, the Digital

Advertising Alliance - -Liodice was speaking for them at the hearing -- adopted

a voluntary opt-in, do-not-track mechanism.

The hearing Thursday was a follow-up to a May 9 hearing in

the committee on the Administration's proposed privacy Bill of Rights.

Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) signaled he

did not think self-regulation was sufficient. He asked at the hearing whether

the government should not step in to help hungry children, but wait for the

marketplace to take care of them, suggesting there was a parallel in the

committee's focus on online consumer privacy. Rockefeller is particularly

concerned about kids online tracking and data collection.

"I have learned that self-regulation is inherently

one-sided, and that the interests of consumers are often sacrificed for the

demands of the bottom-line," he said in opening the hearing. "Until

consumers are adequately protected, I will continue to push for legislation,

and hold hearings, to address this imbalance."

Senator John Thune (R-S.D.) raised questions about the

potential risks if Congress were to adopt an overly restrictive model of

privacy protections.

Berin Szoka, president of TechFreedom and an opponent of

default do-not-track, answered that it the Federal Trade Commission and the

Administration pressure industry to adopt a default mechanism, it could change

the how nature of the Internet "from today's low-friction, flat ecosystem

of independent sites and services funded by impersonal data collection to one

with fewer players who collect more data."

Ohio State Law Professor Peter Swire said that if the U.S.

did not protect privacy, it could get locked out of international markets that

do have such protections. Alex Fowler of Mozilla said that he was not

ready to say the U.S. should adopt a European-style model, but suggested it

already had one since U.S. companies had to respect that regime when

interacting with European countries.

Liodice said that if the U.S. government extends its

do-not-track reach to far through legislation, it could hurt cybersecurity or

antifraud efforts by limiting information currently available to law

enforcement. Rockefeller countered that that was a red herring.