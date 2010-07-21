Rockefeller Preps Bill to Authorize Spectrum Payments

Senator Jay

Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) plans to introduce a bill to give the FCC

authority to pay broadcasters to give up spectrum for wireless

broadband, Rockefeller's office said Wednesday.



That follows

the announcement Tuesday of a similar bill introduced in the House by

Senators John Kerry (D-Mass.) and Olympia Snowe (R-Me.).



"This

legislation will build on the policies in the recent Presidential

Memorandum ‘Unleashing the Wireless Broadband Revolution' by providing

the Federal Communications Commission with the authority

to hold incentive auctions," said Rockefeller in announcing the

bill-in-progress. He was referring to the president's recent official

show of support for the FCC's spectrum reclamation proposal.



"My

legislation will help put this valuable resource into the hands of

companies that can create innovative services for American consumers and

businesses," he said. "This proposal will not require

the return of spectrum from existing commercial users, but will instead

provide them with a voluntary opportunity to realize a portion of

auction revenues if they wish to facilitate putting spectrum to new and

productive uses."



The

Kerry/Snowe bill included a spectrum fee that would essentially tax

broadcasters who remained on the spectrum. Rockefeller's office had not

returned a call for comment at press time on whether

Rockefeller planned to include a spectrum fee in his bill.



Rockefeller

said that in addition to the incentive auction authority, his bill, the

Public Safety Spectrum Wireless Innovation Act, would set aside an

additional 10 Mhz of spectrum for a national,

interoperable public safety network, which the FCC has been trying to

create for years.



The

administration has given the commission until October to provide an

inventory of who is using what spectrum.