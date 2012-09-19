Rockefeller Polls Fortune 500 on Cybersecurity Act

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) has sent letters to

the Fortune 500 companies telling them that Congress' failure to pass

cybersecurity legislation this year, specifically the Rockefeller-backedCybersecurity Act of 2012,

has left the country vulnerable to a "catastrophic" attack and asking

them for their input on the bill and cybersecurity in general.

The administration has indicated the president may try mandate cybersecurity

protection guidelines from a failed Democrat-backed bill via an executive

order, which Rockefeller called for and supports. But both the senator and the

administration have said that even with that order more needs to be done.

In

the letter, Rockefeller says he wants to hear from the companies about their

views of cybersecurity -- "without the filter of Beltway lobbyists." He

says he is not sure that American companies are as "intransigently

opposed" to the cybersecurity legislation he favors as the Chamber of

Commerce, which pushed back hard against the Act, has indicated.

He

has asked for some answers from the companies by Oct. 19 on a series of

questions, including about their own best practices and what their concerns,

"if any," about Cybersecurity Act of 2012 measures including defining

critical infrastructure, conducting risk assessments and creating a

"voluntary program that enables the federal government to develop, in coordination,

best cybersecurity practices for companies to adopt as they so chose."

The

initial bill put more teeth in those voluntary guidelines, suggesting

government regulators should adopt those as rules and defend a decision not to

do so. That was removed in an effort to secure Republican support, but that was

not sufficient to assuage those critics, who preferred their own version of

cybersecurity legislation, the SECURE IT Act,

which focused on self-regulation and information sharing between industries and

government, including protections from liability for the sharing of that info.