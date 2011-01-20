Rockefeller Outlines Commerce Committee Priorities

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.va.) has announced the committee's key priorities for the committee's legislative agenda.



They include broadband deployment and Universal Service Reform, comprehensive cybersecurity, public safety communicadtions, Internet privacy and oversight of the FCC and FTC.



The list made no explocit mention of the spectrum reclamation issue, but that is a broadband deployment issue, so likely falls under that broader heading.



Rockefeller introduced a bill in the last Congress that would authorize incentive auctions compensating broadcasters and others returning spectrum for wireless broadband.