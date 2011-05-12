Rockefeller: No Forced Spectrum Reclamation

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.) says he wants to get an

incentive auction/emergency communications network bill passed by June, and

certainly before the 10th anniversary of Sept. 11. But he also says

broadcasters will not be forced of spectrum in the process.

The bill would pay for the creation, care and maintenance of

a national, interoperable broadband emergency communications system with

proceeds from an auction of spectrum, including broadcast spectrum. Congress

has to give the FCC authority to compensate broadcasters and others--Rockefeller

mentioned pager companies, for one--for moving off and freeing up that

spectrum.

Broadcasters certainly want to be compensated if they give

up spectrum, but the National Association of Broadcasters is concerned that the

FCC's idea of voluntary is not theirs.

In a meeting with reporters to put an exclamation point on

his ongoing calls for passage of the bill, Rockefeller was asked what support

he had from broadcasters.

"I have had good talks with [NAB

President and former senate colleague] Gordon Smith about it," he said.

"The word voluntary is very, very important to him." Language that

says the spectrum reclamation must be voluntary is part of the Rockefeller

bill. "Some broadcasters [will say] 'The government's going to move in and

the FCC is going to move in and they are going to take away our spectrum.

That's not going to happen."

He said it will have to be voluntarily offered to the

FCC. He added that: "Gordon Smith relaxes when he hears the word

voluntary," says Rockefeller.

Smith is unlikely to relax entirely until he has assurances

from the FCC that the broadcasters who don't opt for auctions are also held

harmless, which is part of the "voluntary" definition on which NAB

and the FCC disagree. Broadcasters argue that moving or repacking remaining

stations isn't voluntary, while FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has said such

moves, which the FCC says it will need to make to free up contiguous 20 mHz

blocks of spectrum for wireless broadband, are part of the FCC's existing

authority.

Rockefeller said he has assurances from the FCC that it is

100% behind allocating spectrum for the public safety network rather than

auctioning it for a public-private partnership, as was the FCC's initial

proposal in the National Broadband Plan. The FCC tried once before to auction

the spectrum, as directed by Congress but failed to draw a minimum bid. Some

argued that is because of the build-out and other requirements it put on the

auction.

Dick Mirgon, former president of the Association of Public

Safety Communications Officials, who was also on the call, said that public

safety "cannot rely on commercial networks for our broadband. We need our

own secure network," he said.

"To me it's disgraceful and embarrassing and costly to

our country that, since September 11,

2001, we have done nothing to change the way that our public safety

officials can communicate with each other... on a nationwide basis. The 9/11

Commission specifically tasked the Congress with doing this and the Congress

has not done this," he said.