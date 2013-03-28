Rockefeller Makes Pitch for Rosenworcel

More than three dozen senators, led by her former boss, have

asked the president to "seriously" consider naming Jessica Rosenworcel as the

next chair of the FCC.

In a letter dated March 22, the legislators point out that

as a sitting commissioner she could be quickly installed as the first woman

chair.

"By choosing a sitting commissioner that has established

bipartisan Senate support, you can quickly install a proven leader at this

important agency," they wrote. "That is particularly critical with the FCC in

the middle of several significant rule makings and other initiatives."

That prominently includes the incentive auctions to reclaim

spectrum from broadcasters, as well as the reform of the Universal Service

Fund, media ownership rule review and the FCC's court defense of network

neutrality rules.

"[Rosenworcel] understands that in the digital age, the FCC

must promote confidence for private investment in our communications

infrastructure, while promoting confidence for consumers to realize the full

potential and opportunity of the digital world," they said.

Leading the signatories was Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.),

Rosenworcel's former boss and chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, as well

as Mark Pryor, Bill Nelson, Jeanne Shaheen and a veritable host of others.