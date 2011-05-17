Rockefeller: Makes No Sense Not To Support Incentive AuctionBill

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.)

continued to stump hard for his incentive auction bill Tuesday, which would

fund an interoperable broadband emergency communications network. He conceded

that those giving up spectrum to help pay for the network would probably not

get "full cost."

At a press conference with other likeminded senators

including Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Chuck

Schumer (D-NY), Rockefeller said every legislator should support the bill, and

that it made "no sense" not to.

But there were no Republicans at the press conference,

despite Rockefeller's suggestion that essentially everybody was for the

bill. Certainly when viewed as preventing a repeat of the first responder loss

of life in the 9/11 attacks, the idea of getting those emergency workers

the best communications technology and system is a bipartisan goal.

But there remain one or two issues that ranking member Kay

Bailey Hutchison still has with the bill, Rockefeller said in response to

the question of why there were no Republicans among the likeminded group

joining him on the stump, though he did not elaborate. Still, he said the goal

was to pass the bill with a "good, healthy, bipartisan majority." He

said his one fear was that the bill could be held up by a single

senator--by custom, the Senate requires unanimous consent to introduce

bills for floor consideration, so a single Senator can put a hold on any bill.

One of those remaining Hutchison issues isn't

allocation rather than auction of the spectrum, which had been a sticking point

with some of those with reservations about the bill.

A spokesperson for Sen. Hutchison was not available for

comment at press time, but Hutchison has said she supported the bill's

allocation of the 10 MHz of spectrum in the D block for the network rather

trying to auction it to a private company that would build out and sharethe net with first responders.

Republicans had generally backed the auction strategy, as had the FCC

until recently. Under current law, the D block, which was reclaimed in

the DTV transition, has to be auctioned. This bill would change that.

It would also give the FCC authority to pay broadcasters who give up their

spectrum, the use of which will be auctioned to wireless broadband

companies, with that money being divided among the broadcasters, an entity to

build and support the emergency net, and for deficit reduction.

Rockefeller conceded that those giving up spectrum would

likely be getting less than full value, but that would still be "worthwhile"

sense they weren't using all of it. He also told the reporters to write, in

capital letters, that the reclamation from broadcasters and others would be

voluntary. "No government takeover," he said to put an

exclamation point on the point.

But Schumer put as big an exclamation point on the

government's need to get the network built and operational.

"We have an obligation to make sure that our first

responders have access to the most effective communications systems, in the

same way we have an obligation to make sure they have weapons that don't jam,

fire hoses that don't burst, and ambulances that don't break down," said

Schumer.

Rockefeller also held a press conference last week to push

for the bill, which he wants passed before the tenth anniversary of 9/11.

Creating the interoperable network was one of the recommendations of the 9/11

Commission.

"We appreciate the sincere efforts Sens. Rockefeller

and Hutchison have made in the draft bill to address broadcaster concerns with

voluntary incentive auctions," NAB

spokesman Dennis Wharton said in response to Rockefeller's bill when a draft

first circulated last weekend. "We are hopeful our remaining concerns can

be accommodated, and we look forward to working closely with them and

others to ensure that the interests of viewers are protected as the legislation

moves forward."