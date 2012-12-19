Rockefeller Introduces Violence Bill Draft

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.) introduced a

draft of a bill on Wednesday to study the impact of violent video content,

including video games and programming, on children, with a particular emphasis

on video games.

B&C/Multichannel News reported on Tuesday

that theSenator had circulated the draft, which directs the National Academy of

Sciences to report to Congress, the FCC and Federal Trade Commission on the

impact of violent video on kids' development and wellbeing.

"As chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, I have

introduced legislation to direct the National Academy of Sciences to

investigate the impact of violent video games and other content on children's

well-being," Rockefeller said in a statement.

"Recent court decisions demonstrate that some people still

do not get it," he said. "They believe that violent video games are

no more dangerous to young minds than classic literature or Saturday morning

cartoons. Parents, pediatricians, and psychologists know better. These

court decisions show we need to do more and explore ways Congress can lay

additional groundwork on this issue. This report will be a critical

resource in this process. I call on my colleagues to join to me in passing

this important legislation quickly."

That would appear to be a shot at the Supreme Court, which

last year struckdown California's ban on the sale of violent video games to minors, in

which the court references classic fairy tales -- Cinderella, Snow White,

Hansel & Gretel -- for their violence.