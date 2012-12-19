Rockefeller Introduces Violence Bill Draft
Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.) introduced a
draft of a bill on Wednesday to study the impact of violent video content,
including video games and programming, on children, with a particular emphasis
on video games.
B&C/Multichannel News reported on Tuesday
that theSenator had circulated the draft, which directs the National Academy of
Sciences to report to Congress, the FCC and Federal Trade Commission on the
impact of violent video on kids' development and wellbeing.
"As chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, I have
introduced legislation to direct the National Academy of Sciences to
investigate the impact of violent video games and other content on children's
well-being," Rockefeller said in a statement.
"Recent court decisions demonstrate that some people still
do not get it," he said. "They believe that violent video games are
no more dangerous to young minds than classic literature or Saturday morning
cartoons. Parents, pediatricians, and psychologists know better. These
court decisions show we need to do more and explore ways Congress can lay
additional groundwork on this issue. This report will be a critical
resource in this process. I call on my colleagues to join to me in passing
this important legislation quickly."
That would appear to be a shot at the Supreme Court, which
last year struckdown California's ban on the sale of violent video games to minors, in
which the court references classic fairy tales -- Cinderella, Snow White,
Hansel & Gretel -- for their violence.
