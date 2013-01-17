Rockefeller to Introduce Violence Bill Next Week
Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) plans to introduce his bill next
week to direct the National Academy of Sciences to undertake a"comprehensive study" of the impact of violent content, including
video games and programming, on children.
That announcement came following thepresident's release of his proposals for addressing violence, including
calling on the Centers for Disease Control to conduct, and Congress to fund,
research into the causes of violence.
"I think everyone can agree that the impact of violent
content on our kids' wellbeing is an important issue, and I'm glad this new
plan will take a close look at it. I am working hard in the Senate to make
sure this type of research -- which I have strongly backed throughout my career
-- is available to inform our work on gun violence," he said of his
proposal, which predates the president's initiatives.
According to Rockefeller's office, under the proposed bill:
- "The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) would be
directed to conduct a comprehensive study and investigation of the connection
between violent video games and violent video programming and harmful effects
on children.
- "Specifically, NAS would examine whether violent video games/programming
cause kids to act aggressively or otherwise hurt their wellbeing, and whether
that effect is distinguishable from other types of media. It also would
look at the direct and long-lasting impact of violent content on a child's
well-being.
- "With respect to violent video games, NAS must look at whether current or
emerging aspects of games, like their interactive nature and the personal and
vivid way violence is portrayed, have a unique impact on kids.
- "NAS must submit a report on its investigation to Congress as well as to
the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission."
