Rockefeller to Introduce Violence Bill Next Week

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) plans to introduce his bill next

week to direct the National Academy of Sciences to undertake a"comprehensive study" of the impact of violent content, including

video games and programming, on children.

That announcement came following thepresident's release of his proposals for addressing violence, including

calling on the Centers for Disease Control to conduct, and Congress to fund,

research into the causes of violence.

"I think everyone can agree that the impact of violent

content on our kids' wellbeing is an important issue, and I'm glad this new

plan will take a close look at it. I am working hard in the Senate to make

sure this type of research -- which I have strongly backed throughout my career

-- is available to inform our work on gun violence," he said of his

proposal, which predates the president's initiatives.

According to Rockefeller's office, under the proposed bill:

"The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) would be

directed to conduct a comprehensive study and investigation of the connection

between violent video games and violent video programming and harmful effects

on children.

"Specifically, NAS would examine whether violent video games/programming

cause kids to act aggressively or otherwise hurt their wellbeing, and whether

that effect is distinguishable from other types of media. It also would

look at the direct and long-lasting impact of violent content on a child's

well-being.

"With respect to violent video games, NAS must look at whether current or

emerging aspects of games, like their interactive nature and the personal and

vivid way violence is portrayed, have a unique impact on kids.