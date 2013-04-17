Rockefeller Files Media Violence Bill as Amendment to Gun Control

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) has offered his

media violence research bill as an amendment to gun-control legislation

currently before the Senate, according to a committee spokesperson.

The

amendment mirrors the standalone bill Rockefeller introduced in January

the wake of the Sandy Hook School shootings.

If

Republicans allow debate on the gun-control bill, there could be an up or down

vote on the Rockefeller amendment.

The

bill directs the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Health

and Human Services to conduct a comprehensive study of whether violent video

games and video programming have a harmful effect on kids, including causing

them to be aggressive and causing already aggressive kids to be even more so,

as well as whether that harm is distinguishable from the "negative

affects" of any other type of media. That suggests the study would have to

extend to movies, books and other entertainment.

Rockefeller

also wants to know whether the negative impact, if there is one, is

long-lasting and whether video games have a unique impact due to their

interactivity and "the extraordinarily personal and vivid way violence

might be portrayed in such video games."

After

the Newtown shootings, the senator said he would

push for the bill, the Violent Content Research Act of 2013. Rockefeller

has been concerned about the impact of media, particularly media violence, on

children. He has attempted to give the FCC explicit authority to regulate broadcast

violence as it does indecency and profanity, and would also have put cable andsatellite programming under an FCC violence-regulation regime.