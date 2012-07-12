Rockefeller To FCC, Justice On SpectrumCo: Keep Close Eye on Marketing Agreements

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee has asked the FCC and Justice to make sure they are looking at both the spectrum swap and the associated marketing agreements as they vet the proposed Verizon/spectrumCo deal.

In a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and Attorney General Eric Holder, Rockefeller takes no stand on the deal, but points out that critics have raised issues about the marketing agreements and whether those will reduce competition and affect the ability of companies to provide voice and data in rural areas, "such as West Virginia."

"I aske that your agencies, in their review of this situation, carefully consider the overall impact that the integrated transaction -- including the marketing and joint venture agreements -- may have on consumers across the country."

He says he is confident that both will make sure that the deal will not "undermine competition, raise prices, or eliminate choices to the detriment of consumers, particularly living in rural America."