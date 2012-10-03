Rockefeller: Consumer Privacy Self-Regulation Has Failed

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), chair of the Senate Commerce

Committee that oversees the Federal Trade Commission, told FTC chairman

Jon Leibowitz in a letter Wednesday that "self-regulation for the

purposes of consumer privacy protection has failed" and the FTC should

work with the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) on voluntary do-not-track (DNT)

standards.

The W3C is meeting this week in Amsterdam to work on

voluntary DNT standards. Some have expressed concerns about the U.S. signing on

to global do-not-track standards, but Rockefeller does not share those

concerns, and points out that the standards are voluntary.

Rockefeller conceded that many browser companies were

voluntarily featuring DNT functionality, but there was no legal obligation for

online companies to honor those DNT requests and stop collecting online info.

He also pointed to the Digital Advertising Alliance pledge to honor DNT, but

said there were exceptions that allowed for the collection and use of personal

info for "product development" and "market research."

Rockefeller has introducedDo Not Track legislation, which would give the FTC more authority to

enforce a DNT regime.

"I have long expressed skepticism that private

companies are capable of collectively producing and abiding by meaningful

standards that protect consumers," he said. "If the advertising

industry cannot be coaxed into living up to its commitment and adopting robust

voluntary DNT standards, I believe it will only highlight the need for Congress

to act..."

The Digital Advertising Alliance, which includes the major

advertising associations, has committed to a browser-based do-not-track option

that allows Web users to opt out of behavioral advertising and would be

respected across those participating in DAA's self-regulatory program, which

DAA execs have said is about 90% of businesses.

The browser-based option is still an opt-out, rather than

opt-in mechanism, for Web surfers. But those who opted out would be preventing

"most" data that would otherwise be collected.