Rockefeller: Comcast/NBCU Deal Should Not Mean Cable Rate Boost

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller

(D-W. Va.) wrote FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski Friday to express his

concerns about the Comcast/NBCU merger, particularly what he said was its

potential to raise cable rates. The FCC is widely believed to be wrapping up

vetting of the deal and is expected to OK it with a number of conditions, both

ones Comcast has agreed to and others the FCC will likely impose on program

access, including online.

"Fundamentally, I worry that a media merger

of this size has the potential to leave consumers with lesser programming and

higher rates," Rockefeller wrote, according to a copy of the letter

supplied to B&C. "It would

be unacceptable for a transaction like this to lead to further consumer cable

rate increases."

Rockefeller suggested the FCC should impose some

open Internet conditions. "With this level of integration comes the capacity

of combined Comcast and NBC to favor its own content by degrading or

blocking online distribution of programming by competitors. As

a result, the commission should carefully review the potential for these harms

and, consistent with policies promoting an open Internet, protect consumer

choice in the burgeoning online video market."

But Rockefeller also had some nice things to say

about both companies. "I was pleased to see that Comcast and NBC have

committed to preserve and enrich the production of local news, public affairs,

and other public interest programming." He also said he was

pleased that the companies had committed to more children's programming.

"With respect to rates," he said,

"I worry that the cost of cable service is growing too high too

fast." He also cited his long-standing desire for cable

operators to offer channels in smaller packages "that better reflect the channels

consumers want to watch."

It is unclear whether the FCC will finish its review before year's end.

At press time on Friday, commissioners had not seen a draft of any decision.