Rockefeller Calls Vote to Tank Cybersecurity Bill Reckless

Reaction was swift to the Senate's failure to act on

cybersecurity legislation (S. 3414) before the August break, with bill cosponsor

Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.) chalking it up to the power of lobbyists. Nobody

suggested, or politically speaking was likely to suggest, they did not want a

bill of some kind to pass, though both sides did not want the wrong bill, from

their vantages, to pass.

Republicans defeated a cloture vote that would have brought

a bill to the floor without amendments.

"Today's political maneuvering by Republican leadership is

more than disappointing. It's reckless," said the chairman of the Senate

Commerce Committee. "We worked hard for more than three years and now

because a handful of Republican Senators are afraid of crossing the Chamber of

Commerce's beltway lobbyists, we may end up with nothing on this urgent issue.

The only thing more upsetting than the Chamber sinking this bill is the attempt

by some to demand a vote on repealing health care coverage for families across

the country and new preventive care offerings as a condition for voting on

cyber security. To combine those two issues is a cynical, Republican political

ploy."

Technology

industry group TechAmerica said it, too, was disappointed a compromise bill

could not be hammered out, although it had its own issues with Rockefeller's

bill.

"We are encouraged by the efforts of all Senators to work so

feverishly to try to find a compromise on cybersecurity legislation but

ultimately disappointed in the failure to do so," said TechAmerica president

and CEO Shawn Osborne. "Several proposals under consideration by the

Senate include elements that would further this nation's cyber defenses and we

encourage Senators to work together during August to come to consensus and

return in September to pass legislation on this critical issue."

Another group backing an industry-led cybersecurity effort,

the Information Technology Industry Council, suggested a compromise was not

close at hand.

"The Senate [cloture] vote is a reminder that we have a

long way still to go," the group said. "We hope that, despite this setback,

Senators will continue to work with stakeholders and reach agreement on a

proposal that embraces security innovation as the best way to counter the

threats we all know are out there. Any effort must recognize the critical

importance of private-sector leadership for information and communications

technology innovation, increased information sharing, and a risk-management

approach."

The ACLU saw the vote as blocking a bill that had been

improved along the way.

"S. 3414, the Cybersecurity Act, was recently

significantly improved with several new privacy- oriented changes, including a

mandate that information shared with the government under the program go to

civilian agencies and not the National Security Agency or other military

components," said ACLU. "The bill would have required annual reports

from the departments of Justice, Homeland Security, Defense as well as the

Intelligence Community Inspectors General, which would have described what

information is received, who gets it, and what is done with it. It also would

have given Americans the right to sue the government if it intentionally or

willfully violates the law."

Those were some of the changes made during negotiations over

the past week or so, but the bill remained to regulatory for many industry

players.