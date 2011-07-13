Rockefeller Calls for News Corp. Investigation

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.

Va.) says the "appropriate agencies" should investigate whether News

Corp. broke any U.S. laws.

"The reported hacking by News Corporation newspapers

against a range of individuals -- including children -- is offensive and a

serious breach of journalistic ethics," said Rockefeller in a statement

late Tuesday. "This raises serious questions about whether the company has

broken U.S. law, and I encourage the appropriate agencies to investigate to

ensure that Americans have not had their privacy violated. I am concerned that

the admitted phone hacking in London by the News Corp. may have extended to

9/11 victims or other Americans. If they did, the consequences will be

severe," he said.

News Corp.'s U.K. tabloid, News of the World, reportedly engaged in illegal phone tapping to

get stories, a hacking scandal that has widened in recent days.