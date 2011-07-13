Rockefeller Calls for News Corp. Investigation
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.
Va.) says the "appropriate agencies" should investigate whether News
Corp. broke any U.S. laws.
"The reported hacking by News Corporation newspapers
against a range of individuals -- including children -- is offensive and a
serious breach of journalistic ethics," said Rockefeller in a statement
late Tuesday. "This raises serious questions about whether the company has
broken U.S. law, and I encourage the appropriate agencies to investigate to
ensure that Americans have not had their privacy violated. I am concerned that
the admitted phone hacking in London by the News Corp. may have extended to
9/11 victims or other Americans. If they did, the consequences will be
severe," he said.
News Corp.'s U.K. tabloid, News of the World, reportedly engaged in illegal phone tapping to
get stories, a hacking scandal that has widened in recent days.
