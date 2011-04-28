Rockefeller Calls For Mobile PrivacyHearing

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.),

chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, said Thursday he would hold a

hearing on consumer protection and privacy. "This committee has

investigated this in the past, and it is appropriate to review it again,"

he said in announcing the hearing.

That comes in the wake of revelations about glitches in

Apple's geolocation tracking regime that drew ire and fire from various

lawmakers. Apple has since defended the practices but acknowledged some

bugs that will be worked out and said it had fallen down on the

consumer-education end.

"The May hearing on mobile privacy is the Commerce

Committee's sixth hearing on consumer privacy in the past year," the

committee said in announcing the hearing, but with no date yet attached.

"The Committee has a long history of considering and moving privacy

legislation, including the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and

the CAN-SPAM Act."

The emphasis on that history comes in the wake of a bit of a

turf skirmish between Commerce and the newly created Judiciary privacy

subcommittee over jurisdiction over online privacy.

The subcommittee, headed by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), has scheduled its own

mobile privacy hearing for May 10.