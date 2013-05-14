Rockefeller Calls for GAO Study of TV Station Shared Service Agreements

Senate Commerce Committee chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.

Va.) has asked the Government Accountability Office to look into the impact of TV

station joint sales agreements (JSAs) and shared service agreements (SSAs) on

consumers.

In a letter dated Monday, Rockefeller outlined some of the

criticisms of the joint agreements leveledby small cable operators and others, including that they inflate retrans

rates when those stations coordinate negotiations, drive up subscription fees

for consumers and that they are a way to circumvent local ownership caps.

He pointed out that the FCC years ago imposed limits on

radio JSAs, requiring that any station that sold over 15% of the ad time on

another would be deemed to have an attributable ownership interest in that

station. The FCC tentatively concluded the same should apply to TV JSAs.

Rockefeller said that in light of the

"serious questions" raised about the impact of those and other

coordination arrangements, he wants GAO to take a "closer look" at

that coordination, including how broadcasters use the agreements, how many such

arrangements there are (he tells GAO he will want to know why they can't

determine that if they are unable to), whether the arrangements make

programming blackouts more likely or raise costs of services, do they result in

more local programming or simply duplication on multiple outlets, what would

prevent the FCC from requiring copies of all JSA's and SSA's and other evidence

of coordination be placed in a public file, and whether there should be some

aspects of them that are regulated.