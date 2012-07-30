Rockefeller 'Baffled' by Chamber Opposition to Cybersecurity Bill

Cosponsors of a Senate cybersecurity bill (S. 3414) say the

U.S. Chamber of Commerce mischaracterized their bill and add they are

"baffled" by the Chamber's opposition to it. The Chamber maintains it

still supports cybersecurity legislation, just not the one those senators have

proposed.

The Senate is scheduled to vote to start taking up S.3414,

later Monday.

In a letter to the Chamber, Senate Commerce Committee

Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) characterized their bill as voluntary and

incentive-based, as the Chamber itself championed. "We have moved to a

voluntary approach after extensive discussion with your organization, other

private companies, and other members of the Senate."

The

Chamber sent a letter last week to key members of the Senate expressing

their concerns with the bill and their support for a Republican alternative,

the SECURE IT Act.

While the bill may not make cybersecurity standards

mandatory, it does give federal agencies like the FCC the authority to mandate

the standards, and requires agencies that have not done so within a year to

explain why. That language has led to the suggestion by bill opponents that the

standards are voluntary in name only.

Rockefeller and company say they met with Chamber

representatives Friday -- the date on the Senators' letter -- and have

solicited input on specific legislative text.

The bill's sponsors say they have already weakened the bill

to try and get support from its critics, primarily Republicans who want the

bill to be mostly about information sharing and industry protections from

liability for that sharing.

The Chamber argues that the bill was rushed to the floor

without a markup or hearing -- a criticism Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) made

last week in pushing his bill, the SECURE IT Act, which focuses on information

sharing and is similar to a bill already passed in the House.

"[T]he Chamber continues to support consensus-oriented

cybersecurity legislation, including H.R. 3523, the â€˜Cyber Intelligence Sharing

and Protection Act' (CISPA), which passed the House in April, and S. 3342, â€˜SECURE

IT,' which tracks closely with the objectives and intent of the House

legislation," Chamber spokesman Bobby Maldonado told B&C/Multichannel News.

"Some of the Chamber's top-line concerns with S. 3414 include the

mandatory nature of the program, provisions concerning third-party auditors,

the â€˜Marketplace Information' provision, and the extent to which control of

information-sharing processes lie in the hands of DHS," said Maldonado.