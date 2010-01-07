Rockefeller Backs Broadband Date Delay

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) has come out in

favor of the FCC's request for more time to complete its broadband plan.

"Congress tasked the Federal Communications Commission

to develop a national broadband plan to make sure all Americans have access to

broadband and to establish benchmarks to reach that goal," Rockefeller

said in a statement. "Broadband access is enormously critical to our

country's economic growth and can significantly improve countless lives by

expanding employment opportunities, health care, education and government

services. Crafting an effective national broadband plan is a challenging

and important task. Chairman Genachowski has indicated that a short delay

is necessary to qualitatively improve the plan. I support his

efforts."

The FCC was getting support Thursday (Jan. 7) from various

quarters for its request for another four weeks to finish the broadband plan

(it had been due Feb. 17).

According to sources, Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Tex.)

ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee was said to be OK with the

delay so long as the result at the end of the day was a report with meat on the

bone and not just a "plan for a plan."

A House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry

Waxman (D-Calif.) had not returned calls for comment at press time.

Robert Quinn, AT&T's senior VP of federal and regulatory

affairs, called it a reasonable request and said the company supported the

delay.

"The FCC's broadband team has been working virtually 24

hours a day, collecting enormous amounts of data to develop a comprehensive

broadband plan for the country," he said. "If Chairman Genachowski

believes that the Commission needs an additional 30 days to work on the plan,

then that is certainly a reasonable request and one we fully support. The most

important thing is getting this right, not meeting a deadline."

Public Knowledge, frequently on the other side of arguments

from AT&T, was on the same page. "We are pleased that the FCC has

decided to take the extra time it needs to complete the National Broadband

Plan. This is a very complex undertaking that will be crucial for the

development of the American economy," said Public Knowledge President Gigi

Sohn, adding that she hoped the FCC would use the time to develop a

"bold" strategy to increase choice and spur new content and services.