Rockefeller Asks SEC for Formal Cybersecurity Guidance

Senate Commerce Committee chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.

Va.) wants the Securities and Exchange Commission to tell companies to provide

cybersecurity risk info to investors just as they would their readiness to

manage financial, operational and other risks.

In

a letter to new SEC chairman Mary Jo White, Rockefeller said investors

"deserve to know whether companies are effectively addressing their

cybersecurity risks" calling that info indispensable to efficient markets.

He wants the SEC to put out formal guidance to that effect, renewinga request he made of previous SEC chair Mary Schapiro.

Rockefeller also wants to ensure that those companies are

making "significant investments in cybersecurity."

Current law requires publicly traded companies to disclose

to investors "material" risks and events including network breaches,

but Rockefeller has said that a "significant" number of companies are

not doing so. He wants some "interpretative guidance" from SEC to

clarify that responsibility.

While Rockefeller said the response to the Schapiro letter

was staff-level guidance that was a step in the right direction, "given

the growing significance of cybersecurity on investors' and stockholders'

decisions, formal guidance from the Commission would signal to companies that

cybersecurity efforts need to be taken seriously."

Rockefeller "strongly urged" White to

make that formal guidance a priority.