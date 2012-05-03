Rockefeller Asks British Investigator for News Corp. Investigation Info

The chairman of a powerful communications oversight

committee in Congress has asked the leader of a British investigation into News

Corp. phone hacking for any information that might be relevant on this side of

the pond.

In a letter to Lord Justice Brian Leveson Wednesday,

according to the senator's office, Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), chairman of

the Senate Commerce Committee, asked if the inquiry "has uncovered any new

information suggesting that News International's conduct involved U.S. citizens

or violated U.S. laws."

Rockefeller raised questions about any possible U.S. involvement

last July when the phone hacking scandal investigation was in full swing in

Britain.

"Today's new request for information comes as the Leveson

Inquiry and other British investigations are disclosing large volumes of new

information and documents about News International's widespread

misconduct."

Free Press earlier this week renewed calls for a

congressional investigation into whether News Corp. violated any U.S. laws.